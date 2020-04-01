CBSE Board Date Sheet: No Official Announcement Yet On New Dates, Says CBSE

CBSE date sheet: CBSE said the Board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the new dates

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has said the Board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the new dates for the exams which were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Board's response came after a fake circular emerged on social media which said the remaining examinations will be held from April 22, 2020.

An official from the Board said the process of preparing a new exam schedule is currently going on.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry, last week, had directed various agencies functioning under its supervision to work on revised schedules of exams.

This will apply to CBSE, National Institute Open Schooling (which conducts Class 10 and Class 12 exams) and National Testing Agency or NTA (which is incharge of national level entrance and eligibility tests like NEET, JEE Main and UGC NET).

Earlier, these agencies had postponed various examinations in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

CBSE datesheet: The Board exams were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the HRD ministry in a communication to various educational regulators, had asked on March 19 to reschedule the ongoing examinations including CBSE Board and university examinations.

Centre had then asked for all school, university, engineering and technical entrance exams to be postponed and to be rescheduled after March 31.

The ministry also said all the evaluation work may also be rescheduled after March 31.

The Board, before the announcement of country-wide lockdown which was declared on March 24, had said the exams from March 19 to March 31 were postponed.

"Rescheduled dates will be communicated by the board to all its stakeholders by 31.03.2020 after re-assessment of the situation," Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary said in a release on March 19.

In a related development recently, the NTA postponed the JEE Main and NEET exams till the last week of May.

Click here for more Education News