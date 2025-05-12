CBSE 2025 Results: All You Need To Know About Revised Re-evaluation Process

CBSE Board Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a new post-result process for Class 10 and 12 board exams. From this year onwards, students will be able to access photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before deciding to apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation.

Previously, the process required students to first apply for mark verification, followed by requests for photocopies of their answer sheets, and finally re-evaluation. With the revised system, the sequence now begins with obtaining answer sheet copies, enabling students to review their performance and the examiner's comments in advance. Based on this review, they can then choose to proceed with mark verification, re-evaluation, or both.

CBSE noted that this change is aimed at helping students make better-informed decisions regarding their answer scripts. The board will release detailed guidelines and schedules for these steps after the results are declared.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 1, and the Class 12 exams held between February 15 and April 4. This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Students and parents are advised to visit the official CBSE website regularly for the latest updates.

This year, CBSE has revised the sequence of the application process.

Earlier process:

Verification of marks

Obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Re-evaluation

Revised process:

Obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Verification of marks and/or re-evaluation

"The introduction of this new system will allow students to view their evaluated answer books before applying for rechecking. This will give them greater clarity on the marks awarded, examiner comments, and any possible errors. After obtaining the photocopy in the first step, a candidate can choose to apply for verification of marks-covering totaling or any unevaluated questions-or for re-evaluation of specific questions. A candidate may apply for verification, re-evaluation, or both, as per the prescribed procedure, after obtaining the answer book photocopy," the official notice states.