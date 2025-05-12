CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025 : What Are Options For Those Who Fail?

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Over 42 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the outcome. The results will be available on the board's official website - cbse.gov.in. Students have to reappear if they fail in one or two subjects.

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for Classes 10 and 12 anytime soon. Over 42 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the outcome. The results will be available on the board's official website - cbse.gov.in - and the result portal - results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, the results will also be available on DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Result 2025: Verification, Revaluation, Compartment

CBSE Result 2025: Verification Process

Students must ensure that the following information is correct:

Name

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Subject-wise marks/grades

Result status (Pass/Compartment)

CBSE Result 2025: What to do if you fail in one or two subjects?

If a student fails in one or two subjects, they will have to reappear for the examinations for those subjects. These exams are usually held within two months of the result declaration.

However, if a student fails in more than two subjects, they will have to repeat the academic year.

CBSE Result 2025: How to get your answer sheet revaluated?

To apply for revaluation, students typically need to request a photocopy of their answer sheet first. After receiving the photocopy, they can check for any discrepancies in evaluation and then submit an application for revaluation along with the prescribed fee.

Here is a step-by-step breakdown:

Request a photocopy of the answer sheet from the board by paying the prescribed fee.

Carefully examine the answer sheet for any marking errors.

If any discrepancies are found, apply for revaluation by paying a fee of Rs 200.

The revaluation will be done by a different examiner, and any necessary changes in marks will be made.

How To Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 On DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker portal, cbse.digitallocker.gov.in

Click on the "Digital Documents" tab.

Click on the "Go to DigiLocker" option.

Once results are announced, click the link for the CBSE Class 10 or 12 marksheet.

Enter your roll number and login credentials to access your digital marksheet.

Note: Ensure you are registered on DigiLocker in advance to access your results.