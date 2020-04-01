New Mathematics Paper For CBSE Senior Secondary Classes

CBSE has introduced a new Mathematics paper to be offered to 10+2 students

Class 11 students in CBSE schools will have the option to choose from Mathematics, and Applied Mathematics. The 'Applied Mathematics' paper will be offered as an academic elective. Applied Mathematics paper will teach students practical application of math in different fields. The decision was taken at behest of the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The existing Mathematics syllabus aligns with Science subjects and is not in sync with Commerce or Science subjects, observes CBSE in a circular. The Applied Mathematics paper will be offered to students in Senior Secondary classes with an aim to provide relevant experience in Mathematics which can be used in fields other than Physical Sciences.

Students must not confuse this with the Applied Mathematics which is offered as a Skill Subject. CBSE has made several value additions to develop substantial mathematical skills and methods needed in other subject areas.

The Board hopes that the new subject will teach students skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, logical reasoning, mathematical thinking etc.

Students who wish to study Mathematics at higher level (University level) as an elective or wish to go for Mathematics Honors course in college, or an engineering course, should opt for Mathematics (041) paper. On the other hand, students in other streams can opt for Applied Mathematics (241) which is designed to teach them skills which is required to be successful in other fields. Students should consider the scope of the course and then choose one of the two papers.

This comes at the heels of introduction of Basic Mathematics paper in class 10 in addition of the Standard Mathematics. CBSE, last year, had introduced Basic Mathematics paper which could be opted by students who do not wish to continue studying Mathematics in class 11 and class 12.

Students who have passed Basic Mathematics (241) in class X will be allowed to take new academic elective Applied Mathematics(241) at Senior Secondary Level.

As per CBSE circular, class 10 students who opted for Basic Mathematics in class 10 will be allowed to take 'Applied Mathematics' paper at Senior Secondary level.

