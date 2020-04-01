COVID-19: No pending CBSE exams To Be Conducted In Foreign Countries

No pending board exams to be conducted in foreign countries due to COVID-19 situation: CBSE

CBSE has decided to not to conduct any pending examinations for the affiliated schools outside the country. There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. According to the CBSE, under the current circumstances, in each of the countries, where CBSE has affiliated schools, which are also under lockdown or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time, the Board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said the system of marking or assessment for the purpose of declaring the CBSE results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools.

"There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown and/or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time," CBSE said in a statement.

"Under such circumstances, it is felt that the Board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries. Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes," the Board said.

"Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools," it added.

The CBSE has also said that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations for class 10 and class 12 students.

However, the CBSE said any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind.

The education ministry has also asked the CBSE to resume the board exam only for the main subjects.

For the remaining subjects the Board will not hold exams, said an official statement.

The Board exams were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

