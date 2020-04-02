Here's What CBSE Said About Board Exam Paper Evaluation

CBSE 10th result: Due to COVID-19 outbreak the CBSE has not been able to continue its evaluation work

CBSE 10th result 2020: Due to the present situation emerging out of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown announced by the government to arrest its spread, the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has not been able to continue its evaluation work, a statement has said. The CBSE Class 10 examinations have been concluded now -- except some examinations re-scheduled for northeast Delhi students - and according to the Board it will come out with further instructions for evaluating in the changed circumstances.

"These instructions, and dates for restart of evaluation work in various evaluation centres in the country can also not be announced at this stage," the Board statement said on Wednesday.

"However, the Board will give 3-4 days' notice to restart the evaluation work, which maybe noted by all the Chief Nodal Supervisors, Head Examiners, Evaluators, Coordinators, etc. of Evaluation Centers," the statement added.

For foreign students

The CBSE, with several other major announcements made yesterday, said it will not be conducting the pending annual examinations for the students who are studying in schools situated in foreign countries.

"Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India," the Board said.

However, the CBSE has said it will work out a system to assess the students' performance for declaring the Board exam results.

"The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools," the Board said.

For all India students

As the Board decided to conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions, it will issue the instructions separately for marking or assessment in all the rest of the subjects.

