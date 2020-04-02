CBSE's New Mathematics Paper In Class 11-12 Aligns With Non-Science Subjects

CBSE has introduced Applied Mathematics paper at higher secondary level.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a new Mathematics paper at higher secondary level, for students studying in class 11 and class 12. The decision has been taken by the Board following the recommendations of National Curriculum Framework 2005 which says for subjects such as Mathematics and English there should be two levels: a standard and a higher level.

The new mathematics paper introduced by CBSE, named Applied Mathematics with subject code number 241, has been designed to make connections between Mathematics and other disciplines.

It has been observed that the existing syllabus of Mathematics aligns well with Science subjects, but does not align well with Commerce or Social Science-based subjects in university education, the CBSE has said.

Mathematics is widely used in higher studies in various fields like Economics, Commerce, Social Sciences and others.

"By keeping this in mind, one more elective course in Mathematics syllabus will be offered for Sr. Secondary classes with an aim to provide students relevant experience in Mathematics which can be used in the fields other than Physical Sciences," the Board has said.

"Topics covered in two years shall aim to enable students to use mathematical knowledge in the field of business, economics and social sciences," it added.

Meanwhile, the Mathematics paper, subject code 041, can be opted by those who higher studies in Mathematics at the University level as an Elective or want to take admission in Mathematics Honours course or Engineering course.

CBSE had introduced basic mathematics in class 10 last year and the first exam of that paper was held this year. Over 6 lakh students had opted for the basic mathematics paper. The purpose behind this, CBSE said, was to reduce stress level among students who face their first major examination in the form of Boards in class 10. This has been started for those students who are not interested to pursue Mathematics after class 10.

Who Can Opt For Applied Mathematics?

Students who have passed Basic Mathematics in class 10 can take Applied Mathematics in class 12.

Students who have passed Basic Mathematics as well as Standard Mathematics in class 10 can take Applied Mathematics in class 12.

Students who have passed Basic Mathematics are not eligible to opt for Mathematics paper in class 12.

