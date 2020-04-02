CBSE To Notify New Dates For Board Exams 10 Days In Advance

CBSE board exam date to be announced 10 days in advance.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam dates for the remaining subjects 10 days in advance. In a notification released on April 1, the CBSE has said that in the current situation prevailing in the country it is difficult to announce a new schedule for the pending exams. It also said that it will give notice of about 10 days before starting the exams.

"However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations," the CBSE has said in the notice.

The Human Resource Development Ministry has directed the Board to resume the exams as and when it is in a position to conduct it.

The Board has also been asked to conduct the pending exam for main subjects only. As per the Board and the Ministry main subjects are those which are required for promotion and maybe crucial for admission in higher education institutions.

29 main subjects have been spotted among the remaining papers in class 10 and class 12.

For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued, the CBSE said.

Subjects In Which Exams Will Not Be Held

Class 10

Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology

Class 12

Language subjects except Hindi

