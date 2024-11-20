CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Begin On February 15, Datesheet Announced

CBSE Datesheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2025, as per the official notification.

According to the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025 will commence with English as the first subject, while the Class 12 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship.

The official notification reads: "For the first time, the date sheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the start of the examinations. Also, when compared with the date of the issue of the date sheet of examinations-2024, this year, the date sheets have been issued 23 days in advance. This could have been possible because of the timely submission of LOC by the schools."

CBSE Datesheet 2025: Steps To Download the Full Schedule

Step 1. Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Main Website" link

Step 3. A new page will open. Click on "Date Sheet for Class X and XII for Board Examinations - 2025 (7.65 MB) 20/11/2024New_img"

Step 4. You will be redirected to a PDF.

Step 5. Check and download the CBSE board exam date sheet

CBSE has recently released details regarding the conduct of practical exams for Classes 10 and 12. The practical exams for Class 10 will be held from January 1, 2025, while those for Class 12 will begin on February 15, 2025. The board previously issued a circular highlighting the bifurcation of marks across theory, practicals, projects, and internal assessments.

The Class 12 practical exams will be conducted under the supervision of an external examiner visiting schools, while the Class 10 practical exams will be conducted in the presence of school teachers only.

