CBSE Warns Against Fake News About Board Exams

CBSE has yet again released a notice warning against fake news about board exams

CBSE has released a notice warning students about fake notices regarding board exams. Despite CBSE releasing regular updates, several rumors are doing round on social media platforms. The board has also warned of action against miscreants who are found to be spreading the rumors.

The board's latest notice says that 'fake news in form of lookalike circulars about CBSE board exams, evaluation, pass criteria' is being spread through social media with the 'sole purpose of misleading innocent students and parents.'

The board has, in recent past, taken strict action against persons involved in spreading fake news by filing FIRs against those individuals and links under the IT act. The Board says that it will be 'compelled' to trace the sources of such news and book miscreants under law.

The board has also asked public and media to remain wary of such rumors and check only official website and social media handles for correct and latest news.

The official CBSE website is 'cbse.nic.in'. Apart from this, the board's official social media handles are listed below:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

CBSE, recently, announced that it will not be conducting board exams for all the papers that were postponed. Keeping in mind the future of students, the board has decided to hold exam only for the main subjects for class 12 students. In case of class 10 students, the board exams will be held only for the papers which were postponed or were not attended by students in North East district of Delhi.

