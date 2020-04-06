Institutions Under Education Ministry Contribute More Than Rs 38.91 Crore To PM CARES Fund

28 different institutions of Ministry of HRD have contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM CARES Fund

28 different institutions, autonomous organisations and departments of Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) have contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19. Union Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' appreciated their efforts for making India strong in fighting with COVID-19, according to a statement from the ministry.

He also said that MHRD family is strongly supporting India against fighting with COVID-19.

Earlier, Union HRD Minister himself donated his one month salary and one crore rupees from MPLAD funds to PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the institutions and autonomous organisations under the Ministry of HRD to contribute their bit to PM CARES Fund.

The institutions which have contributed to the PM CARES Fund include National Institutes of Technology (NITs), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and various Central Universities.

Regulatory bodies like University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan (KVS) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have also contributed to the Fund.

On March last week, PM Modi had announced setting up of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for the purpose.

"The spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister's office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency," the government said in a statement.

