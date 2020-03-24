Bihar Board Announces Intermediate Result In 25 Days; Science Pass Percentage Drops

Bihar Board inter result has been announced by the board within 25 days

Amidst speculations of a delay in result declaration, Bihar Board announced results for Intermediate exam today. The Bihar inter result has been announced within 25 days of completing the exam. The pass percentage has improved marginally, by 0.68 per cent, from 79.76 per cent to 80.44 per cent.

Stream-wise the pass percentage in Commerce stream has improved marginally from 93.02 per cent to 93.26 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream has improved from 76.53 per cent to 81.44 per cent. The pass percentage in science stream has decreased this year, from 81.20 per cent to 77.39 per cent.

With the intermediate result declared, Bihar Board becomes the first education board to release any result for a second consecutive year. The credit for success of the board, which had been infamous for cheating scandals and result delays, goes to several changes introduced by the board in the examination scheme and evaluation process.

The change in exam pattern ensured that the collective performance of students improved.

In 2017, the board had announced that it would be introducing 50% objective questions in the board exams starting from the exams which would be conducted in 2018. Consequently, the pass percentage improved by 17 per cent in 2018. The pass percentage in intermediate exam was 79.76 per cent in 2019 and has further increased to 80.44 per cent this year.

The board had also decided to provide internal options in 75% of the short answer type questions last year. The practice was followed this year too. Another change to the exam pattern was that there were 20% extra objective questions which was not only convenient to the students but also played its part in improving the pass percentage.

In case of the long answer type questions., students were provided with an option in 100 per cent of the questions.

The board had taken strict measures this year too, to avoid any cheating scandals during or post exams. One of the first of its kind initiative was to issue answer sheets with students' photos and pre-printed names. The answer sheets also had Barcodes and Lithocodes.

Given the lockdown situation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the board announced the inter exam results sans any press conference. The result can be accessed from the board's official website.

