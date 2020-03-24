BSEB 12th Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates

BSEB 12th result: The Bihar Board results will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 12th result 2020: BSEB or Bihar Board of Secondary Education, the state level agency which conducts Intermediate and Matric examinations, has released the Bihar Board 12th Class results today. The BSEB 12th results have been released online at 7.30 pm today. The Board concluded the exam for Class 12 students on February 13 and for Class 10 students on February 24. More than 12 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Inter or Intermediate examinations this year. A total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce discipline have cleared the exam. Among the students who have passed the exam, over 4.4 lakh students have been placed in first division. The Bihar Board results are available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board result for Matric students are awaited.

BSEB 12th result 2020: Live updates

Bihar Board result: Bihar 12th result has been released online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Mar 24, 2020 20:30 (IST) BSEB 12th result 2020: More than 4 lakh students with first division

This year total 9,69,159 students or 80.44 per cent of the students who sat for the exam have passed. Number of students who have been placed in the first division is 4,43,284.

Mar 24, 2020 20:24 (IST) BSEB 12th result released: Stream-wise pass percentage

Stream-wise the pass percentage in Commerce stream has improved marginally from 93.02 per cent to 93.26 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream has improved from 76.53 per cent to 81.44 per cent. The pass percentage in science stream has decreased this year, from 81.20 per cent to 77.39 per cent.

Mar 24, 2020 20:12 (IST) BSEB 12th result released: Pass percentage

80.44% of the total students who took the exam in February have qualified.

Mar 24, 2020 20:07 (IST) Bihar Board 12th Result Declared: Toppers' List

The Bihar Board inter result has been declared. This is the result of the class 12 board exam, which is also known as inter and is held by the Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB. Students can check the inter result on the official website of the Board. The Bihar Board inter result has been declared. This is the result of the class 12 board exam, which is also known as inter and is held by the Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB. Students can check the inter result on the official website of the Board.

Mar 24, 2020 19:53 (IST) BSEB 12th result released: Direct link

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result for Bihar Board Inter exam 2020. The exams were concluded in February. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result for Bihar Board Inter exam 2020. The exams were concluded in February.