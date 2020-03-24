Bihar Board Announces Intermediate Result 2020; How To Check

Bihar Board inter result 2020 has been announced

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result for Bihar Board Inter exam 2020. The exams were concluded in February. The result can be checked on the board's official website. Bihar Board chairman had earlier notified that this year the board will not hold any press conference for result declaration.

According to a tweet by the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Bihar, this year total 9,69,159 students or 80.44 per cent of the students who sat for the exam have passed. Number of students who have been placed in the first division is 4,43,284.

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board inter exam can check their result from the official website, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to board's official website.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students should take a printout of their result. Information on marks sheet and other certificates will be released by the board in due time.

This year around, the pass percentage for Arts stream is 81.44 per cent, for Commerce stream is 93.26 per cent, and for Science stream the pass percentage of 77.39 per cent.

