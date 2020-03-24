Bihar Records 80.44% Pass In Intermediate (Class 12 Board) Exam

Bihar Board BSEB class 12 result declared: Know how to check

Bihar board class 12 result has been declared. A total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce discipline have cleared the exam. Among the students who have passed the exam, over 4.4 lakh students have been placed in first division.

Bihar Board 12th Result (Official Website)

Instructions For Students

Bihar Board 12th Result Highlights

In Arts stream, the pass percentage is 81.44%

In Commerce stream, the pass percentage is 93.26%

In Science stream, the pass percentage is 77.39%

The pass percentage among male students is 78.61%

The pass percentage among female students is 82.62%

356 students were expelled

The result of 401 students are pending

A total of 4,43,284 students have been placed in first division

A total of 4,69,439 students have been placed in second division

A total of 56,115 students have scored marks in third division.

The Bihar 12th result has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB. Students can check their result using their roll number and name. As per reports, the inter result will be available after 7.30 pm.

Over 12 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar board class 12 exam. A total of 356 students have been expelled and the results of 401 candidates is pending.

The official website of the Board is not responding at this moment. The details of pass percentage and performance of students has been found from the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Bihar.

