Bihar Board 12th Result Released. Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 12th Result: Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB has released the Bihar Board 12th Class results today, according to reports. The Bihar Board results will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The reports also said the results will be released online by 7.30 pm today. The Board concluded the exam for inter students on February 13 and for matric students on February 24. More than 12 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Inter or Intermediate examinations this year.

Candidates would need their registration details to access the Bihar Board results.

As of now, the official website of the Board which hosts the Bihar Board result is not responding. However, the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Bihar has released the details of pass percentage and performance of students through social media.

A total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce discipline have cleared the exam. Among the students who have passed the exam, over 4.4 lakh students have been placed in first division.

Bihar Board question papers have 50% objective questions and 50% subjective questions. For the objective part, students are provided with an OMR sheet and the evaluation is done separately for objective and subjective part. The board introduced the change in its exam pattern to make the exam less lengthy and reduce stress. The move has also helped in improving the pass percentage in last two years.

