Bihar Board Inter, Matric Result Expected In March-April

Bihar Board result for inter and matric exam is expected in March-April this year

Bihar Board, in a repeat performance, is expected to announce inter and matric exam results by the end of March or beginning of April this year. The board concluded the exam for inter students on February 13 and for matric students on February 24.

A source close to the board had earlier confirmed that the board was in the middle of evaluating the answer scripts for inter exam. The evaluation of inter exam answer sheets was to finish today, i.e. on march 9. The evaluation for matric answer sheets is likely to begin on March 12.

The speculation around Bihar Board exam result is also a consequence of the board releasing answer keys for the objective part of Inter exam question papers. The board has also invited objection from students on the answer key, a first of its kind initiative by an education board when it comes to board exams.

Bihar Board question papers have 50% objective questions and 50% subjective questions. For the objective part, students are provided with an OMR sheet and the evaluation is done separately for objective and subjective part. The board introduced the change in its exam pattern to make the exam less lengthy and reduce stress. The move has also helped in improving the pass percentage in last two years.

Students can submit objection on the answer key. If the objection is accepted, the answer key will be rectified and students' answer sheet will be evaluated accordingly.

The board, in 2019, became the first state education board to announce board exam results. The result for inter exam was announce on March 30, and the result for matric exam was announced on April 6.

