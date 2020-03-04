Bihar Board In The Middle Of Answer Sheet Evaluation; Exam Result Expected In April

Bihar Board exams 2020 concluded in February and now the board is busy in evaluation

The state board exams in Bihar concluded in February. The board exams for Intermediate students began on February 3 and concluded on February 13. The exam for matric students began on February 17 and concluded on February 24.

The board is already in the process of evaluating intermediate answer sheets. The board, as per a source close to the board, had set the deadline to complete the evaluation of intermediate answer sheets to March 7 but has now extended it to March 9. The evaluation of matric answer sheets will begin on March 12.

Bihar Board, in 2019, became the first state education board to release exam results - an astounding feat for a board that had been infamous past years for delay in board exam results and for cheating scandals.

However, the board pulled itself up and not only completed the evaluation process without much controversy but also declared the board results before any other board.

Last year, the board had released the result in the month of April and the same is being expected this year. The result will, most likely, be announced at the board office by board chairman.

Bihar Board, to avoid the past controversies surrounding board toppers, now conducts verification process which may involve viva-voce of the toppers before it announces board exam results.

The board in the past two years has introduced certain changes to not only improve the pass percentage in the exam but also to develop a robust exam and evaluation system. As a result in 2019, not only results were declared earlier but the pass percentage also improved. 80.25% students passed intermediate exam in 2019 as opposed to 52.75 % in 2018. Similarly, 80.73% students passed in matric exam as opposed to 68.89% in 2018.

Click here for more Education News