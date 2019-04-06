Bihar Board First To Release Board Results In 2019; What It Did Right

Bihar Board became the first education board to release 10th, 12th result by first week of April

In a first, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has become the first education board to announce board results for class 10 and class 12 students by the first week of April. Bihar Board had announced the result for class 12 or intermediate exam on March 30 and rounded off its performance by declaring class 10 or Matric results today. In 2018, Bihar Board ran into many snags and had released the board results in June, becoming one of the last among the state boards to release board exam results.

The board began the evaluation of 12th answer sheets on March 2 and was ready with the results on March 30. For class 10, the board began the evaluation process on March 8 and released the result today, on April 6, 2019.

It is no easy feat to prepare and release result of approximately 30 lakh students in such a short span. As per the board, the number of students who appeared in the 12th board exam was more than 13 lakh and the number of students who sat for the Matric exam was more than 16 lakh.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Students Dominate 10th Toppers List In Bihar

It is not a coincidence that board has been able to release the results in record time. The Bihar Board, taking a cue from previous years, introduced many changes this year. The changes were brought in to multiple aspects ranging from the evaluation process to the exam pattern.

One of the improvements this year, which the board chairman credited as one of the main factors behind releasing results early, was online marks entry facility. The score in each paper checked in a day was entered, at the end of each day, through software which was developed by the Board's IT team.

The computerization of the checking and evaluation process decreased the number of pending results considerably.

Another change which was directed at curbing cheating and unfair practices was bar-coded and pre-printed answer sheets. All the answer sheets this year were bar-coded and the details of individual students such as student's name and roll number were printed on the answer booklets beforehand. In the press conference for class 10 result, the board chairman said that prior to this, students had to fill about 28 blanks and circles in the OMR sheet which not only made the process tedious for the students but also often resulted in students filling wrong details in wrong columns.

In terms of exam pattern, the board continued the pattern introduced last year where 50 per cent questions in the paper were objective in nature. This time the board also provided options for 75% of the short-answer type questions and provided 100% options for long-answer type questions.

To eradicate the practice of cheating, the board used 10 sets of question paper for each subject this year.

Teachers who were assigned the duty of checking and evaluation were trained by the board and special workshops were conducted for them. The teachers at each evaluation centre were also instructed to do step-wise marking.

The result of these amendments is that not only did the board release the result much before other state and central boards, the overall result has also improved this year for both class 10 and class 12.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.