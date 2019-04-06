Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Students Dominate 10th Toppers List In Bihar

All 5 toppers in Bihar Board 10th exam are from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui

Bihar Board Additional Secretary Mr. R. K. Mahajan announced the BSEB 10th result for the 2019 examination today at BSEB's Patna office. In the 10th board examination, once again students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya have proved their mettle. All students who have been placed in the top 5 ranks are from the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui.

Not only the Bihar Board 10th toppers are all from Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya, but all toppers are also boys.

The state topper Sawan Raj Bharti scored 486 marks out of 500 and has scored 97.2 per cent marks. A close second is Ronit Raj who has scored 483 marks resulting in 96.6 per cent. The top three spot is rounded off by Priyanshu Raj who has scored 96.2% marks by scoring 481 out of 500 marks.

The fourth rank is shared by three students who are all from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya - Adarsh Ranjan, Aditya Raj, and Praveen. All three have scored 480 marks and have secured 96 per cent marks in 10th board exam.

The fifth rank is shared by two students - Harsh Kumar and Roshan Kumar - who are both from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and have scored 479 marks and 95.8 per cent marks.

The names of the state board toppers was announced by Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishor in the press conference held at BSEB Patna office.

The overall pass percentage in Bihar Board 10th exam this year is 80.73 per cent.

