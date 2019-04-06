Bihar Board BSEB To Declare Matric Result Today: Live Update

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Today: Live Update

Bihar Board 10th Result: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will announce 10th or matric result today. The matric result will be announced by Additional Chief Secretary Mr. R. K. Mahajan at the board office in Patna. Bihar Board concluded the 10th board examination on February 28, 2019 and is releasing the matric result within 36 days. Bihar Board, after BSEB 10th result declaration, will become the first education board this year to release the board results for both 10th and 12th classes.

Bihar Board 10th Result Today: Live Updates

April 6, 10.00 am: Students can check the result status and individual marks by logging into the official website with their board roll number and date of birth details.

April 6, 9.45 am: After declaration of the Bihar Board 10th result at a press conference in the board office, the result will be released on the official website.

April 6, 9.20 am: 8,37,075 girls and 8,23,534 boys took the matric exam in Bihar this year.

April 6, 9.09 am: Students are suggested to check the matric result from the official website only.

April 6, 8.30 am: The Board will announce the matric result at 12.30 pm.

April 6, 8.25 am: The matric result will come 36 days after the exam.

April 6, 8.15 am: Students can check the result at the official website of the Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

April 6: 8.00 am: Bihar Board confirms to declare the matric result today.

