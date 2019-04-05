Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Result Date, Time Confirmed

Bihar Board 10th result 2019 will be released tomorrow

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Bihar Board, in a notice shared on the board's notice board at BSEB office, has confirmed that it will be releasing the Bihar Board 10th result tomorrow. The result will be announced at the board office in Patna at 12:30 pm tomorrow. The result will be announced by the Additional Chief Secretary of the board in presence of the Board Chairman Anand Kishor. The board had organized class 10 examinations from February 21 to February 28, 2019.

The Bihar Board matric examination was held at 1,418 examination centres across the state. A total of 16,60,609 students had filled the exam form for Bihar Board 10th exam this year out of which 8,37,075 were girls and 8,23,534 were boys.

After releasing class 12th result in record time, Bihar Board will now become the first education board to release class 10 result this year.

This year the result for class 10 is expected to be better than last year. The Bihar Board Chairman, in the press conference for class 12th result declaration, had informed that this year following in the footsteps of other boards, Bihar Board too implemented Marks Moderation policy which resulted in better intermediate board results.

A similar achievement is expected for class 10 results as well. In 2018, 68.89% students passed in Bihar Board 10th exam which was an improvement on the Bihar Board matric result in 2017 when overall pass percentage was only 50.12%.

Bihar Board released intermediate result on March 30, 2019. A total of 3,15,382 students registered for the 12th board exams in Bihar this year. Total 10,19,795 students passed this year. 79.76 was the overall pass percentage this year. 93.02 per cent students passed in Commerce stream, 76.53 per cent students passed in Arts stream, and 81.20 per cent passed in Science stream.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.