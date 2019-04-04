Bihar Board 10th Result, UP Board 10th, 12th Result Soon; What Officials Said

UP Board Result, Bihar Board 10th result will be released soon

Board Result 2019: Bihar Board officials have confirmed that the board result for class 10 will be released soon. A senior official from the board said that the Board is yet to decide the result date and that the result will be released within 2-3 days after the board decides when to announce the results. The board has already released the exam results for class 12 students.

Bihar Board, which up until last year was infamous for delaying board results, managed to release the board exam result for class 12 in record time. Not only Bihar Board released the result for 12th students within 28 days of beginning the evaluation process, it also became the first education board to release any board result this year.

A similar feat is being expected from Bihar Board for 10th board results. If unofficial sources are to be believed, the board has completed the evaluation process for class 10 examination as well. This year the marks entry process was conducted simultaneously with the evaluation process which was a major factor in releasing Bihar Board 12th result early.

Following in the footsteps of Bihar Board will be UP Board. It is being speculated that UP Board will also release the result for class 10 and class 12 soon.

UP Board Secretary Neena Srivastava told NDTV that UP Board is in the process of preparing board exam result and that UP Board result shall be released by mid-April.

Almost 16 lakh 60 thousand students appeared in the Bihar Board 10th exam this year. In UP, the total number of students who appeared in 10th board and 12th board exam is approximately 58 lakh.

