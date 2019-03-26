UP Board Result 2019 In April; Check Date, Website Details Here

UP Board results for Classes 10, 12 expected to be released before April 20: Reports

UP Board result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (or UP Board as it is famously known) concluded the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) annual exams in a record time, in 16 days, on March 2. According to reports, the UP Board results are expected to be released before April 20, much earlier than the results were declared last year. UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams had started on February 7 and concluded on the first week of month, which is a commendable achievement for the state education board as some boards in the country were yet to start the annual exams.

UP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result were released on April 29 last year. The Board officials had earlier said the results will be released earlier this year compared to last year.

According to the UP Board, as many as 58,06,922 students had registered for the this year and 8,354 schools have been made as exam centres.

In order to make the examinations copying-free, the UP Board had installed CCTV cameras and voice recorders at the examination centres. The Board had categorized as many as 1,314 examination centres as sensitive, while 448 examination centres had been categorised as hyper-sensitive, according UP education ministry officials.

As happened in last year, according to Indian Express, 6.52 lakh (6,52,881) students were absent in board examinations and this happened because board's interventions to stop rampant malpractices during exams, according to officials.

After the UP Board had tightened the measures to check cheating and other malpractices, 11 lakh students skipped last year's Uttar Pradesh board examinations.

The Board had claimed last year that large number of students did not turn up due to "strictness" and effective use of a special task force and local intelligence by the government to keep a tab on the cheating mafia.

UP Board Result 2019: When to check

According to Hindustan Times, the UP Board results are expected to be released before April 20.

UP Board Result 2019: Where to check

The official website for UP Board result is upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2019: How to check

Click on the UP Board result links given on the home page of upresults.nic.in.

The links might look like this:

U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2019 Results

U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2019 Results

