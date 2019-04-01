Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB To Release Matric Results Soon; Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 10th result 2019 is expected to be published soon: Reports

According to reports, the Bihar Board 10th result 2019 will be released soon. BSEB 10th result of the examinations held in February is expected to be released in this week, if sources are to be believed. Last week, the Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB declared the Class 12 or Intermediate results for more than 13 lakh candidates. If the Bihar Board Class 10 results are released this week, this will be a record of sort for the education department as, in the past years, BSEB has been among the last Boards to release exam results. BSEB matric results are expected to be released on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

When the Bihar Board 12th results released last week, more than 76 per cent candidates qualified for the higher education in the state.

Bihar Board conducted the class 10th examination till February 26, 2019.

According to reports, the Board began the evaluation process for BSEB 10th Class results on March 2 and the evaluation of the matric papers was completed on March 28.

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: How to check

Candidates who are searching for BSEB 10th result may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Visit the official Bihar Board website; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the result tab.

Step Three : Click on the Bihar Board Matric result link.

Step Four : On next page, enter the required details.

Step Five : Submit and view your result.

Reports have also said the Board have initiated the physical verification of the toppers of Bihar Board 10th results to make sure there have not been any malpractices happened in the examination process.

This year the board had implemented the facility of online marks entry, which the board chairman said, had been a major factor in releasing the intermediate board results in such a short time.

In 2018, Bihar board had released the 10th results on June 26 which adversely affected the higher secondary admission as several states and schools had concluded the process by then.

This year, the pass percentage is also expected to improve considerably.

If the board releases the result in the next couple of days, it will become the first state board to release board exam results for both 10th and 12th this year.

Press Trust of India reported that girls have topped the science and arts stream of the Bihar Intermediate examination (Class 12), the results of which were announced on Saturday. The pass percentage of the Intermediate examination this year was 79.76 per cent while last year it was 52.71 per cent.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.