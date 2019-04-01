Bihar Board Now Gears Up For 10th Exam Result

Bihar Board 10th result is expected soon

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Bihar Board Matric exam results are expected soon. This year, owing to board's proactive approach toward result declaration, BSEB achieved the feat of preparing and releasing Bihar Board Intermediate result within 28 days of beginning the evaluation process. Bihar Board 12th result was released on March 30, 2019. Now, the board is set to repeat its performance with Bihar Board 10th result as well. If sources are to be believed, then Bihar Board will release class 10th result in following few days.

Bihar Board concluded the class 10th examination on February 26, 2019. The board began the evaluation process on March 2 and sources say that the evaluation for matric exam was completed on March 28.

This year the board had implemented the facility of online marks entry, which the board chairman said, had been a major factor in releasing the intermediate board results in such a short time.

Bihar Board, in the past years, has been among the last to release exam results. In 2018, Bihar board had released the 10th results on June 26 which adversely affected the higher secondary admission as several states and schools had concluded the process by then.

This year, the pass percentage is also expected to improve considerably. Given the disparity in the marks scored by Bihar board students and other board students, this year BSEB decided to implement its marks moderation policy. As a result of this, the intermediate results improved considerably with the toppers scoring above 90 per cent marks in all the three streams.

Before releasing the 10th board result, Bihar Board will also conduct physical verification process of all the state toppers.

If the board releases the result in the next couple of days, it will become the first state board to release board exam results for both 10th and 12th this year.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.