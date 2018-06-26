Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Declared: Highlights

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 10 annual board exam result today. The result was officially announced by the State Education Minister and Board Chairman in a press conference. Close to 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. As of now, the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebssresult.com/bseb are not responding. Alternatively students can check their result at indiaresults.com. India results was the official result hosting partner of the Board till class 12 result, this year. Regional daily Live Hindustan will also host the class 10 result of Bihar board.

Bihar Board 10th Result Out: List Of Official Websites

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Highlights

12,11,617 students have cleared the exam out of 17,58,797 students who had appeared for the exam. 17,69,825 students had registered for the exam.

Overall pass percentage is 68.89%. Last year it was 50%.

Once again, students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya have topped the exam. Three girls of this schools have secured the first three positions in class 10 board exam 2018.

Prerna Raj has secured the first rank in the State. She has secured 457 marks.

Pragyan and Shikha Kumari have secured the second position followed by Anupriya Kumari in the third position

A total of 23 students have been placed in top 10 merit list, out of which 16 are from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

The officials said scrutiny application will be accepted from June 28 on the official website. The BSEB matric compartmental exam application will also be accepted from June 28.

Physical verification and IQ test of toppers was held on June 17, 18 and 19.

Click here for more Education News