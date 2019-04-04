Board Result 2019: Bihar Board 12th Result Released; CBSE, State Board Result Dates Here

Board Result 2019: CBSE, State Board result dates will be announced soon

Board Result 2019: With Board examinations coming to an end for most of the education boards, now the wait for results will begin. Bihar Board has already released the result for class 12 and is expected the release the result for class 10 soon. Other boards are expected to follow suit. Uttar Pradesh board is expected to release the board examination result soon. CBSE, too, is expected to release the board examination result sooner than last year.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had announced at the commencement of the board examinations in UP that UP board result will be released earlier than last year. In 2018, the UP board result for class 10 and 12 was released on April 29.

Telangana State Board results will be released by the mid of April and so will Andhra Pradesh board results. In case of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the board results for class 10 will be released within a day or two of class 12 result.

Results for Madhya Pradesh Board exam is expected to be released in May. Going by last year's trend, the result for class 12 examination should be released in the first week of May while class 10 results should be out by the end of May.

The result for Maharashtra board exams should be expected a bit earlier this year. In 2018, Maharashtra board results were delayed.

The result for most of the North-East state boards should be released in May, 2019.

Punjab board students can expect class 12 results by the end of April and class 10 results in the first half of May. Rajasthan Board result should be released in May for class 12 and in the first half of June for class 10. Rajasthan Board releases Science and Commerce stream result together and Arts stream result separately. Jharkhand board result should be released in June, based on last year's date.

