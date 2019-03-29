CBSE Class 10 Result: Exams Over, Results To Be Published On This Date

Board result 2019: CBSE Class 10 result will be published on the first week of June

CBSE has successfully completed the Class 10 annual exam today for more than 18 lakh students in India and abroad. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has conducted CBSE Class 10 exam for a total of 18,27,472 students who had registered for this year's annual Secondary School Examination. Out of the total 18 lakh, 10,70,579 boys, 7,56,893 girls and 22 transgender candidates had registered for the exam which were held for students from 21,400 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and 225 abroad. The exams will be held for the private candidates also. According to the Board, CBSE Class 10 result will be declared on June first week.

CBSE Class 10 results will be released on the official result website, cbseresults.nic.in.

"Result of the examination is likely to be declared by first week of June 2019," said an earlier notification released by the Board in February.

For updates regarding CBSE Class 10 results and other details, the candidates may visit the official Board website, cbse.nic.in

The CBSE Class 10 main papers started on March 3 and concluded today.

Class 10 vocational papers started from February 21.

However, the CBSE Class 12 main papers which started on March 2 will be over by April 4.

The Board had made every efforts to deliver a fool-proof annual exam this year. As a result, there weren't any unwanted events reported this year in the organisation of Class 10 examination.

The 3 lakh officials are engaged in the roles of Centre Superintendent (CS), Deputy CS, Invigilators, Chief Nodal Supervisors, Head Examiners, Evaluators etc. for organising the CBSE annual exams which are being held for more than 31 lakh candidates across India and abroad.

For the 22nd consecutive year, this year also, CBSE had provided pre-examination psychological counselling services to students and parents.

Click here for more Education and CBSE Class 10 result News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.