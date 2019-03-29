'Easy' Say Class 10 Students After CBSE Social Studies Paper

CBSE concluded class 10 board exam with social studies paper today

CBSE board exam for class 10 came to an end today with the much anticipated Social Science paper. Social Science paper comprises of four sub-sections - history, geography, civics, and economics. Based on their interest level, students find different sections of the paper tough or easy. Some students have said that the paper was easy but a clear picture will emerge only after we receive reactions from more students.

The questions in CBSE class 10 SST paper were all from NCERT textbooks making it easier for students who had studied the NCERT books thoroughly.

The question paper had 26 questions in total out of which 7 were very short answer type, 11 questions were short answer type carrying 3 marks each. The map question was divided between history and geography.

Social Studies paper can be one of the key scoring areas for students. The overall performance of students will be clear after CBSE releases board exam results.

Now, that the exam is over today, students would switch to the waiting mode for their 10th board results. The board, in a notification released in February 2019, had said that this year the result will be released earlier than previous years and shall be expected in the first week of June. Students are advised to refer only to CBSE's official website for any update regarding results and not fall for misleading information on unofficial websites.

