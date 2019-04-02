TS Inter Result 2019: BIE Telangana To Release Intermediate Results Soon; Details Here

TS Inter result 2019: Intermediate results expected soon @ telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TS BIE will release the first and second year Intermediate result on its official websites soon. Taking cue from the TS Inter result date of year 2018, the TS Intermediate result for both first and second years can be expected soon. According to reports, the results are expected next week, however, NDTV could not verify this claims and calls to the TS BIE office did not elicit any response. The TS Intermediate results will be released on the official websites, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Last year, the BIE Telangana had released the TS result for both Class 11 and Class 12 on April 13. Depending on the results releasing trends of the TS Inter Board, the results can be expected before April 13 as it had released the results one day before last year than its previous year.

TS Intermediate result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your TS Inter result 2019 for both first year exams held in February and March this year:

Step one: Go to official website to check the result: www.cgg.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Click on Submit and view the result.

The TS Board is also expected to release the Inter result 2019 on its official website also (bie.telangana.gov.in)

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for first year and second year students are held February 27 and concluded on the third week of March.

