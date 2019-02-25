TS Inter Hall Ticket 2019 Released @ Bie.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link Here

TS Inter hall ticket 2019 released @ bie.telangana.gov.in

BIE Telangana Inter hall ticket: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TSBIE has released the TS Inter hall ticket on the official website. The TS Inter hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website, bie.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana Intermediate examinations for first year and second year students are set to start from February 27 and will be concluded on the third week of March. The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board released the first year and second year Inter hall ticket last week on the public services portal, jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

TS Inter hall ticket 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your BIE Telangana Inter hall ticket:

Step 1: Click on the link given above

Step 2: On next page Enter Hall Ticket Number (Present/ Previous)

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: Download your TS Inter hall ticket from next page

The TS Inter theory examinations will be held from 9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon from February 27, 2019 to March 18, 2019 every day.

The practical examinations were conducted from February 1, 2019 (Friday) to February 20, 2019 (Wednesday) (including Sundays) in two sessions i.e., Morning Session from 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon and Afternoon Session from 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.

The TS Inter first year examinations will begin with Part II second Language paper -1 on February 27 and will be concluded on March 16 with Modern Language paper -1 and Geography paper 1.

The TS Inter second year examinations will begin with Part II second Language paper -2 on February 28 and will be concluded on March 18 with Part II second Language paper -2 and Geography paper 2.

