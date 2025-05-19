Telangana Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: Hall Tickets Released, Check Here

TS Inter Supplementary Admit Card 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Improvements Examination (IPASE) 2025. The theory exams will be conducted from May 22, 2025 to May 29, 2025, while the practical and other internal exams will take place later in June 2025.

TSBIE Inter Supplementary Exams: Who Can Appear For Telangana Supplementary Exams?

Students who failed to secure minimum marks required for passing the main exam can appear for the Telangana supplementary exams. These exams are beneficial for students who could not clear the main exams and are looking to save their academic year.

TSBIE Inter Supplementary Exams: How To Download Hall Tickets (Admit Card) ?

Visit the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Look for the "Download Hall Tickets" section.

Click on the "First Year Theory Hall Ticket" for downloading hall ticket of first year or "Second Year Theory Hall Ticket" for download second year hall ticket.

Enter your login credentials like Hall ticket number and date of birth.

Hit the "Get Hall Ticket" button.

Your hall ticket (admit card) will be displayed on the screen.

Download your hall ticket for future reference.

Telangana Inter Supplementary Exam: Important Dates For Supplementary Examinations