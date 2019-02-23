AP Inter Hall Tickets Released @ Jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in; Here's How To Download

AP Inter hall ticket 2019: The BIEAP hall tickets can be accessed from jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter hall ticket 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter hall tickets for first and second year annual exams scheduled to begin soon. The BIEAP hall tickets can be accessed from the official website jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Inter examinations will start from February-end. AP Inter exam will begin on February 27, 2019 and will continue till March 18, 2019. The second year inter exam will begin on February 28, 2019. The practical exams will begin on February 1.

The practical exam for AP Inter annual exams began in February 1.

BIEAP Inter hall ticket 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your AP Inter hall tickets for year 1 and year 2 annual exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh government services, jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) hall ticket link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on your exam

Step 4: On next page, enter your details

Step 5: Submit the details and download your AP Inter hall ticket from next page

Reports also suggested that the BIEAP Inter hall tickets have been released on third party website like Manabadi.

According to reports, a total of 10.6 lakh students will take part in the exam this year conducted by BIEAP. The Inter exams for both first and second year will be held at 2800 centres State wide.

