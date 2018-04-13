TSBIE Inter Result For 1st, 2nd Year Declared At Cgg.gov.in

The pass percentage for 1st year girl students is 69% and 1st year boy students is 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students is 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students is 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students is 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students is 67.24%.
TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Exam Result 2018: How to check
Step one: Go to official website to check the result: www.cgg.gov.in
Step two: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Click on Submit and view the result.
The website servers might be slow because of the heavy traffic and the website might take time to load. Students are suggested to not be impatient and log in on the website after some time. Alternatively, students can check their result on mobile app and AP Fiber TV.
