TSBIE Inter Result For 1st, 2nd Year Declared At Cgg.gov.in

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT TSBIE Declares Inter Result For 1st, 2nd Year At Cgg.gov.in New Delhi: Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State (TS BIE) has released the result for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd year exam result 2018. The result is available on the official websites. As per reports, more than 5 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam. The result has been declared by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of minister for Education, at the board office in Hyderabad.



The pass percentage for 1st year girl students is 69% and 1st year boy students is 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students is 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students is 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students is 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students is 67.24%.



TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Exam Result 2018: How to check



Step one: Go to official website to check the result: www.cgg.gov.in



Step two: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Click on Submit and view the result.



The website servers might be slow because of the heavy traffic and the website might take time to load. Students are suggested to not be impatient and log in on the website after some time. Alternatively, students can check their result on mobile app and AP Fiber TV.



Candidates who have not qualified in one or more paper in the board exams will be able to apply for Supplementary exam for which the schedule will be released shortly.



