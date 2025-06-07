Telangana Open School Society SSC, Inter Exam Result Declared, Check Here

TOSS SSC And Inter Results 2025: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC)/Class 10 and Inter (Class 12) April-May examinations. Students can check their result on the official website, telanganaopenschool.org.

The examinations for Class 10 and 12 were held from April 20 to April 26, 2025 in two shifts - first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 PM.

TOSS SSC And Inter Results: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website, telanganaopenschool.org.

Navigate to the "Results" section.

Select the respective examinations, "Results of SSC (TOSS)" or "Results of Inter (TOSS)".

Enter your admission number or roll number.

Click on "Download Result".

Your result will be downloaded.

TOSS SSC And Inter Results: Details On The Marksheet

Candidates must make sure to cross-check the following details on their marksheet:

Name Of the Candidate

Roll Number

Subject-wise marks

Total scores

Qualification Status

The practical examinations for both the exams were held from April 26 to May 3, 2025.