TS Inter Results 2018 Soon @ Results.cgg.gov.in: Read Updates Here

TS Inter Results 2018: Updates

Telangana INTER RESULT I & II to be declared on 13-04-18 @ 9AM - Maitree (@ItsMaitree) April 12, 2018

According to a source close to the Telengana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the first year and second year inter results will be released on April 13, tomorrow. The TS Inter results will be released on the official websites at 9 am tomorrow. Telangana Intermediate Board has conducted the 1st year annual exams from February 28 to March 17 and the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19. The results will be hosted at the official website www.results.cgg.gov.in and www.bie.telangana.gov.in Apart from the official websites, the TS Inter results of both first and second years will be hosted at third party portals like Manabadi and examresults.net Telangana Intermediate first and second year results will be declared tomorrow.Meanwhile, neighboring state, Andhra Pradesh's Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the second year intermediate results . The first year inter results of BIEAP is expected tomorrow afternoon.The official results website of Telangana state Board of Intermediate Education activated the results link on http://results.cgg.gov.in/ As,1st Year General Results: Results will be Announced Soon!1st Year Vocational Results: Results will be Announced Soon!2nd Year General Results: Results will be Announced Soon!2nd Year Vocational Results: Results will be Announced Soon! Intermediate courses - a pre-university course or pre-degree course -, popularly known as Inter courses, are two year courses conducted by junior colleges in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These courses are equivalent to the Higher Secondary or Plus Two (10+2) or Pre-University Courses (PUC) of other state boards. Intermediate courses are of two years' duration conducted by a separate state intermediate education board or institutions in India.Click here for more Education News