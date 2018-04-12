TS Inter Results 2018 Soon @ Results.cgg.gov.in: Read Updates Here

Apart from the official websites, the TS Inter results of both first and second years will be hosted at third party portals like Manabadi and examresults.net.
TS Inter Results 2018: Updates
April 12, 2018, 5.23 pm: Telangana Intermediate first and second year results will be declared tomorrow.
Telangana INTER RESULT I & II to be declared on 13-04-18 @ 9AM- Maitree (@ItsMaitree) April 12, 2018
April 12, 2018, 3.00 pm: Meanwhile, neighboring state, Andhra Pradesh's Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP)released the second year intermediate results. The first year inter results of BIEAP is expected tomorrow afternoon.
April 11, 2018, 10.00 pm: The official results website of Telangana state Board of Intermediate Education activated the results link on http://results.cgg.gov.in/.
TS inter results 2018: first and second year results will be released on results.cgg.gov.in
As,
"1st Year General Results: Results will be Announced Soon!
1st Year Vocational Results: Results will be Announced Soon!
2nd Year General Results: Results will be Announced Soon!
2nd Year Vocational Results: Results will be Announced Soon!"
