AP Inter Results For Second Year Students Ahead; Live Updates More than 4 lakh students are waiting for the AP Inter results 2018 to be declared today at bieap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

Share EMAIL PRINT AP Inter Results 2018: 2nd Year Result @ Bieap.gov.in; Read Live Updates Here New Delhi: AP Inter Results 2018: More than 4 lakh students are waiting for the AP Inter results 2018 to be declared today. The results were initially expected to be announced at 11 am today, later, according to sources close to Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate Education (BIEAP), now the results will be declared at 3.00 pm. This year the board is releasing the results earlier than last year. The AP Intermediate 2nd year result will be available on the official BIEAP website (



In 2017, the pass percentage was 69.30% for general courses; it was 67.32% for vocational courses.



AP 2nd Year Intermediate Results 2018: Live Updates

01.05 pm: BIEAP inter results 2018 will be released by 3 pm today. Good Luck to all the students who are waiting for their results!

12.55 pm: The results will also be available on several results portals like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.



12.00 pm: BIEAP is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh intermediate results for second year exam at 3.00 pm



12.10 pm: No update on the official website of Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, yet.



12.20 pm: As reported by The Hans India, Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi will release the second year results on April 12 at Rajamahendravaram and the first year results on April 13 at Visakhapatnam.



For 1st year students the AP inter results will decide their promotion to the next year. The result will decide their candidature for the 2nd year. The second year AP Inter result will not only be the first step for pursuing higher education it will play a major role in recruitment processes. Many government job selection process, where intermediate qualification is a parameter for eligibility, check for the 10+2 marks. On other hand, there would be many students who wish to join government sectors with intermediate qualification.



