AP Inter Results For Second Year Students Ahead; Live Updates

In 2017, the pass percentage was 69.30% for general courses; it was 67.32% for vocational courses.
AP Inter Results 2018, 2nd Year: Know How To Check
AP Inter Results 2018, 2nd Year: Know Where To Check
AP 2nd Year Intermediate Results 2018: Live Updates
01.05 pm: BIEAP inter results 2018 will be released by 3 pm today. Good Luck to all the students who are waiting for their results!
#APIntermediateResult for 2nd year students is expected today. #BIEAP will release the results by 3 pm. Good Luck to all the students who appeared!- Anisha Singh (@all_the_phools) April 12, 2018
12.55 pm: The results will also be available on several results portals like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.
12.00 pm: BIEAP is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh intermediate results for second year exam at 3.00 pm
12.10 pm: No update on the official website of Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, yet.
12.20 pm: As reported by The Hans India, Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi will release the second year results on April 12 at Rajamahendravaram and the first year results on April 13 at Visakhapatnam.
