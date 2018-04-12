AP Inter Results 2018: List Of Official Websites AP Inter results 2018 will be hosted by RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2018: Websites for 2nd year result; bieap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com. Andhra Pradesh intermediate results are just round the corner. Students are waiting eagerly to check their performance in one of the biggest examinations. AP Inter results 2018 will be hosted by RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in. RTGS implements real time governance and handles important events by adopting the most advanced technology of international standards for governance. Different websites will host the result including the Board's official portal bieap.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic and multiple logins, there are chances the website of the Board may slow down. In such cases students can go to third party result hosting websites like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com.



AP Inter Results For Second Year Students Ahead; Live Updates



The intermediate results will be a stepping stone for the students who want to pursue for higher education; this will also be important for those who want to apply for government jobs with 10+2 qualification.



AP Inter Results Today At 3 pm

As reported by The Hans India, Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi will release the second year results on April 12 at Rajamahendravaram and the first year results on April 13 at Visakhapatnam.



Immediately after the declaration of the AP Inter result, candidates can login to the official websites mentioned above. Candidates need to have board roll number and date of birth details for accessing their result.



