BIEAP 2nd Year Inter Exam Result 2018 Declared At Rtgs.ap.gov.in; How To Check

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the result for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd year exam result 2018. The result is available on the official website s. As per reports , more than 4 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam. The Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi released the second year results today at Rajamahendravaram.The evaluation process for board exams was completed in record time and the results are being declared after 24 days of the conclusion of exam. The pass percentage is 73.33. Krishna, Nellore, Guntur have emerged as the top three districts in the board exams.Pass percentage wise best junior government colleges belong to Vijayanagar, Nellore, Chittor. This year's topper has scored total 992 marks in the exam. The second topper has scored 991, and third topper has scored 990 marks in the board examinations.Pass percentage for students who appeared for the examination at exam centres in Gulf is 67 per cent.The AP 2nd year inter results are available at the official websites like bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in The students may follow these steps to check their AP Inter 2nd year results:Step one: Go to official website to check the result: www.rtgs.ap.gov.inStep two: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).Step three: Enter the required details.Step four: Click on Submit and view the result.The website servers might be slow because of the heavy traffic and the website might take time to load. Students are suggested to not be impatient and log in on the website after some time. Alternatively, students can check their result on mobile app and AP Fiber TV Candidates who have not qualified in one or more paper in the board exams can apply for Supplementary exam till April 24, 2018. The board will announce the result for 1st year intermediate students tomorrow by 11 am. The result for 1st year students will be released on the same portals.Click here for more Education News