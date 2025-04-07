Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 To Be Out Anytime Soon

BIEAP AP Inter Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), will declare the Manabadi AP Intermediate First-Year and Second-Year Results 2025 soon. Once released, students who appeared for the exams can download their results using their admit card number and date of birth on the official website, bieap-gov.org, as well as on NDTV education result portal.

The first-year exams were conducted from March 1 to 19, and the second-year exams from March 3 to 20. Based on past trends, the results are expected to be announced anytime this month.

Marking Scheme:

Students must score at least 35 per cent in both theory and practical examinations to pass. Those who fail to achieve the minimum qualifying marks will have the option to appear for the supplementary exam.

The theory papers carried the following marks:

100 marks: English, History, Civics, Commerce, Economics, Sociology, and other optional language subjects

75 marks: Mathematics and Geography

60 marks: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official website - bieap-gov.org

On the homepage, click on the 'AP IPE Results 2025' tab

Select either the First-Year or Second-Year result link

You'll be redirected to a login window

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth, then submit

Your AP Inter marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

How To Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type: APGEN1 <space> Roll Number (for 1st Year) or APGEN2 <space> Roll Number (for 2nd Year)

Send it to 56263

You will receive your result via SMS

In 2024, the AP Intermediate Second-Year exams were conducted from March 2 to March 20, and the First-Year exams from March 1 to 19. The results were declared on April 12.