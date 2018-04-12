In A First, AP Inter Results Are Available In All These Platforms

Andhra Pradesh government will launch AP inter results 2018 at four platforms, simultaneously. This will help the large number of students who are waiting eagerly for their results. With four different platforms and number of websites hosting the result, students won't have to wait for their turn in case the hosting websites slow down due to multiple logins. In addition to the RTGS website, the government will also declare the result at Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App. AP Inter Results will be declared today at 3 pm. Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi will release the second year results at Rajamahendravaram.AP Inter results 2018 will be hosted by RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in. RTGS implements real time governance and handles important events by adopting the most advanced technology of international standards for governance. Different websites will host the result including the Board's official portal bieap.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic and multiple logins, there are chances the website of the Board may slow down. Alternatively students can go to third party result hosting websites like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com.After the declaration of AP Inter results, candidates should login to the above mentioned websites and mobile apps. Immediately after downloading the intermediate result 2018, candidates should check important entries made in the online result page. Candidates should keep a printout of the result page for future reference, till official marksheet and pass certificate are issued by BIEAP.