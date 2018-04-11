BIEAP Will Announce AP Intermediate 2nd Year Inter Exam Result 2018 On This Date BIEAP is expected to announce the result for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam for 2nd year students on April 12, 2018.

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the result for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam for 2nd year students on April 12, 2018. The result for 2nd year students will be released on the official website at 11 am. The AP Inter examination for 2nd year students started on March 1, 2018 and concluded on March 19, 2018. The exam for students enrolled in vocational courses was conducted from March 7 to March 16, 2018. This year the board is releasing the results earlier than last year.



The result will be available on the official website of the BIEAP. To check the result, candidates might need their exam roll number, date of birth and other details.



As per reports, more than 4 lakh students have appeared for the AP Intermediate 2nd year examination. The board will also release the AP Intermediate 1st year result soon.



How to check AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official BIEAP website.

Step two: Click on the result link for AP Inter 2nd year result 2018.

Step three: Select your stream from 'General' and 'Vocational'.

Step four: Enter the necessary details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.



