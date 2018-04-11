BIEAP Will Announce AP Intermediate 2nd Year Inter Exam Result 2018 On This Date

The result will be available on the official website of the BIEAP. To check the result, candidates might need their exam roll number, date of birth and other details.
As per reports, more than 4 lakh students have appeared for the AP Intermediate 2nd year examination. The board will also release the AP Intermediate 1st year result soon.
How to check AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2018?
Step two: Click on the result link for AP Inter 2nd year result 2018.
Step three: Select your stream from 'General' and 'Vocational'.
Step four: Enter the necessary details.
Step five: Submit and view your result.
