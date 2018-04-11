Telangana Intermediate Results To Be Declared Soon @ Results.cgg.gov.in; Check Details Here

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) may release the results of inter or intermediate exams held in March this year soon on the official websites affiliated with the board.

Telangana Intermediate Results 2018: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) may release the results of inter or intermediate exams held in March this year soon on the official websites affiliated with the board. Certain results related portals have reported that the TS BIE inter results may declared on April 14, however, NDTV is yet confirm the date from the board officials. The Telanganga intermediate - both general and vocational - results 2018 will be released on the websites results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the board has now activated several links of the results of both general students and vocational students on the official results websites.

Telangana first year exams began on February 28 with Part II second language paper and it was concluded on March 17 with Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I while the second year intermediate exams began on March 1 with second language paper II and concluded on March 19 with Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II.

The board organised the practical examinations from February 1 to February 21. The ethics and human values examination and environmental education examinations were held on January 27 and 29 respectively.
 
Last year, the TSBIE released the inter results on April 16. The results were made available at the official portal results.cgg.gov.in and third party portals like manabadi, examresults.net. 

Neighboring state, Andhra Pradesh is also expected to release the state intermediate exam results this week. According to reports, the first year intermediate results will be released on April 13 while the second year results on April 12.

The TS BIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education started its operation in 2014 after the state bifurcation with Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education controls more than 2700 colleges across the state and the results will be declared for all those colleges. Apart from the official website, the results can be accessed from third party website like examresults.net.

