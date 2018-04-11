Meanwhile, the board has now activated several links of the results of both general students and vocational students on the official results websites.
Telangana first year exams began on February 28 with Part II second language paper and it was concluded on March 17 with Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I while the second year intermediate exams began on March 1 with second language paper II and concluded on March 19 with Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II.
The board organised the practical examinations from February 1 to February 21. The ethics and human values examination and environmental education examinations were held on January 27 and 29 respectively.
Telangana Intermediate Results To Be Declared Soon @ Results.cgg.gov.in; Check Details Here
Last year, the TSBIE released the inter results on April 16. The results were made available at the official portal results.cgg.gov.in and third party portals like manabadi, examresults.net.
Neighboring state, Andhra Pradesh is also expected to release the state intermediate exam results this week. According to reports, the first year intermediate results will be released on April 13 while the second year results on April 12.
The TS BIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education started its operation in 2014 after the state bifurcation with Andhra Pradesh.
