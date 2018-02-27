TSBIE Intermediate Exam Hall Ticket Released; Download Center Locator App TSBIE has also launched mobile application to easily identify & access the exam centers details and get online route navigation.

Share EMAIL PRINT TSBIE Hall Ticket 2018, Centre Locator App: Download Now For Intermediate Exam New Delhi: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has released the admit card for intermediate examinations. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination need to download the admit card from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. In order to download the hall tickets candidates shall have to go to the official website of the Board and click on the admit card link. Candidates shall have to enter their roll number to login to the portal. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should take a printout of the same as it is mandatory to be carried to the exam hall.



TSBIE Exam Center Locator 2018 App

In order to make it convenient for students, the Board has also launched mobile application for locating the exam centre. Candidates can download it from Google Play store and install it on their phones. 'TSBIE official mobile application to enable its' students across the Telangana State to easily identify & access the exam centers details and get online route navigation through mobile app upon submitting their respective hall ticket numbers. All the examination centres were geo tagged to make this happen.'



With strict rules on exam timing, it is tough for students to locate the centres and reach on time; especially when the location is unknown. TSBIE's initiative will nullify this issue and help student to identify their exam centres with ease.



Close to 10 lakh students will take the exam this year. Earlier the exams were scheduled to begin on March 1 but were then preponed to begin from February 28, 2018. The decision was taken by considering the Andhra Pradesh IPE Exam time table 2018 which is scheduled to start from February 28, 2018. Since the syllabus for both the state boards is same, the board decided to pre-pone the exam.



