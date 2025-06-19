TN HSC +2 Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 Released, Direct Link Here

TN HSC +2 Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the hall tickets for the Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) Supplementary Examination 2025 today, June 19. Candidates who have registered for the supplementary exams can download their admit cards from the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.

These exams are being conducted for Class 12 students who were unable to secure passing marks in the regular board exams held earlier this year. Students can access their hall tickets by entering their Application Number or Permanent Registration Number along with their Date of Birth on the portal.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid hall ticket. Students are also urged to visit the official website regularly for updates, including the supplementary exam timetable.



TN HSC +2 Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Details Mentioned

Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned on their admit cards, including the student's name, roll number, parents' names, subjects and codes, exam dates, exam centre address, and specific instructions to be followed on exam days. Any discrepancies must be reported immediately to the school authorities.

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Steps To Downlaod

Step 1: Go to the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On home page, click on the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future use

