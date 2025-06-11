Advertisement

Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Hall Ticket 2025: Here's How To Download

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: To qualify in the exam, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed for their respective categories by the exam authority.

Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Hall Ticket 2025: Here's How To Download
TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts.
  • The TS TET 2025 hall ticket will be released today for registered candidates.
  • Candidates can download their admit cards at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.
  • The exam will take place from June 18 to 30 in two shifts each day.
TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, will release the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility (TS TET) 2025 hall ticket today anytime soon. Those who have registered for the exam can access and download their admit by visiting the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 18 and 30, in two shifts (morning shift: 9AM to 11.30AM, afternoon shift: 2PM to 4.30PM) each day.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet
  • On the homepage, click on the TG TET Admit Card 2025 link
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • Verify the details mentioned on the admit card
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: All About Exam 

  • The TS TET June 2025 exam will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2.
  • Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5
  • Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8
  • Candidates intending to teach Classes 1 to 8 must appear for both papers

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Exam Mode, Other Details

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

To qualify in the TS TET June 2025 exam, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed for their respective categories by the exam authority. It is advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information on category-wise cutoffs.

