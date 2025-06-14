Telangana Inter Supplementary Results 2025: Here's How To Download Marks Memo

TS Inter Supplementary results 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the results of the Telangana Class 11 and 12 (1st and 2nd year) supplementary exams soon. Once announced, students who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The supplementary exams for both years were held from May 22 to May 30. The exams were conducted in two shifts: the first-year exams took place in the forenoon session (9 AM to 12 Noon), while the second-year exams were held in the afternoon session (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM).

TS Inter Supplementary Result: How To Download Marks Memo

Visit the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link for "TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025" for 1st or 2nd year

Enter the required login details on the new page

Submit the information; your result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result for future reference

This year, 71.37% of students cleared the second-year main exams, while the overall pass percentage for the first year stood at 66.89%. In both years, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage for girls in the first year was 73.8%, while it was 57.83% for boys.