BIEAP Will Announce AP Intermediate 1st Year Inter Exam Result 2018 On This Date

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the result for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam for 1st year students on April 13, 2018. The result for 1st year students will be released on the official website at 3 pm. The AP Inter examination for 1st year students started on February 28, 2018 and concluded on March 17, 2018. The exam for students enrolled in vocational courses was conducted from February 28 to March 15, 2018. This year the board is releasing the results earlier than last year.The result will be available on the official website of the BIEAP. To check the result, candidates might need their exam roll number, date of birth and other details.The board will also release the result for AP Inter 2nd year students on April 12, 2018. The result for 2nd year students will be released at 11 am on the BIEAP website. More than 4 lakh students had appeared for the AP Inter 2nd year examination.How to check AP Inter 1st Year Result 2018? Step one: Go to official BIEAP website.Step two: Click on the result link for AP Inter 1st year result 2018.Step three: Select your stream from 'General' and 'Vocational'.Step four: Enter the necessary details.Step five: Submit and view your result.Click here for more Education News