AP Inter Results 2018 To Be Released Tomorrow: Know Where To Check BIEAP is expected to announce the second year intermediate course result tomorrow. Candidates can check the AP inter results 2018 from 11 am onwards.

After the declaration of the result, students will to rush to websites for checking the same. A number of websites, apart from the official website will host the AP Inter results 2018. In addition to the official website bieap.gov.in the result will also be hosted by third party websites like indiaresults.com and manabadi.com.



Things To Do After AP Inter Results 2018 Declaration

After the result are declared, in a rush to check it, students should avoid clicking spam links. Often these are created to lure students and take important credentials. In every case students should avoid it.



Due to large number of students waiting eagerly for the result, the official website may slow down. In such cases students can consider the other websites hosting the result or else wait to check the result during off peak hours.



Immediately after the declaration of AP Inter Results 2018, candidates should check the same online at the above mentioned websites using their roll number, date of birth. Candidates should check the important entries made in the online result sheet. Important information like name, subjects, parents' name, school name, etc. should be cross checked properly. In case there is any issue it should be taken to the notice of the school or board authorities, at the earliest.



AP Inter results will be available on the official page for many days so that every students gets the chance to check and download their result.



The AP Inter examination for 2nd year students started on March 1, 2018 and concluded on March 19, 2018. The exam for students enrolled in vocational courses was conducted from March 1 to March 16, 2018. The AP Inter examination for 1st year students started on February 28, 2018 and concluded on March 17, 2018. The exam for students enrolled in vocational courses was conducted from February 28 to March 15, 2018.



